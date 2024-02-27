Top 10 States Where Having a Yard Comes at Quite the Premium

How important is a yard to you and your wallet?

Unless you grow up in the city, it's hard for most Americans to imagine not having a yard of some sort where children play until the sun goes down or where you sit outside and BBQ with neighbors.

From mowing on those summer weekends taking pride in your personal green space to rolling snowballs into snowmen in the winter a lawn matters for many as your personal outdoor space.

Even if you grow up in an apartment building or complex they often come with green space to enjoy however its importance will cost you depending on where you live because lawns can come with quite a premium.

According to a media release from the Robert Dekansi Remax Team, the national average for the price per square foot of yard is around $25.

California is the most expensive in the country as it sees around $80 for each square foot. That's 215% more expensive than the national average.

Meanwhile, if you want to buy a home in Alaska, it's the cheapest where yard prices go for just $2.15 a square foot.

Hawaii is the second most elusive place for homebuyers looking for a yard where that square foot averages around $77, followed by New York at $54.

Washington, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, New Jersey, Colorado, and Florida round out your top 10. On a side note, the states on average where you'll find the biggest lawns because there's the most space are Alaska, Maine, and Vermont.

Rank State Average Yard Price per sq. ft. Compared to the National Average 1. California $80.32 215.67% 2. Hawaii $77.13 203.14% 3. New York $53.74 111.22% 4. Washington $52.42 106.02% 5. Massachusetts $48.53 90.74% 6. Maryland $48.33 89.97% 7. Oregon $42.34 66.40% 8. New Jersey $42.01 65.10% 9. Colorado $38.77 52.36% 10. Florida $38.70 52.09% 11. Rhode Island $38.65 51.89% 12. Idaho $37.11 45.84% 13. Utah $35.85 40.88% 14. Nevada $33.23 30.60% 15. Delaware $32.63 28.26% 16. Virginia $31.95 25.58% 17. Arizona $27.22 7.00% 18. North Carolina $27.20 6.90% 19. Connecticut $25.89 1.76% 20. Montana $24.76 -2.67% 21. Texas $24.28 -4.58% 22. Nebraska $20.96 -17.61% 23. Tennessee $20.35 -20.03% 24. Illinois $20.25 -20.42% 25. Pennsylvania $19.80 -22.19% 26. Indiana $19.43 -23.65% 27. Wyoming $18.82 -26.05% 28. Minnesota $18.69 -26.56% 29. Georgia $18.41 -27.66% 30. South Carolina $17.61 -30.77% 31. South Dakota $16.96 -33.34% 32. New Mexico $16.48 -35.23% 33. North Dakota $16.36 -35.68% 34. Kentucky $15.93 -37.40% 35. Louisiana $15.67 -38.43% 36. Ohio $15.02 -40.99% 37. Wisconsin $14.93 -41.33% 38. Mishigan $14.65 -42.43% 39. Iowa $13.59 -46.59% 40. Missouri $13.27 -47.84% 41. Alabama $10.59 -58.36% 42. New Hampshire $10.47 -58.85% 43. Kansas $10.46 -58.87% 44. West Virginia $10.24 -59.75% 45. Oklahoma $10.05 -60.51% 46. Arkansas $9.51 -62.64% 47. Mississippi $8.64 -66.04% 48. Vermont $6.53 -74.34% 49. Maine $5.32 -79.07% 50. Alaska $2.15 -91.55%

