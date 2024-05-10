Third Longest Mountain Coaster in the World is in the United States

When you're planning a vacay sometimes it's about finding something unique to do and getting those arms up in the air while flying down a mountain on a roller coaster-style ride definitely fits the bill.

Wheeeeeeeeee!

The longest mountain coaster in North and South America is in Lake Placid, New York right along side an Olympic bobsled track. You know that means crazy, cool fun surrounded by amazing views and heart pounding curves.

According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, it's called the Cliffside Mountain Coaster and it's on Mount Van Hoevenberg running nearly one-and-a-half miles long. It literally follows directly next to the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Bobsled track descending the mountain opening just two years ago. The entire development to build up the area for visitors was a $240 million project.

The experience is set up so visitors drive their own car along the track. They control the speed of the ride as they slide through the track, hearing commentary about the 1980 Winter Olympics and the sport of bobsledding.

There's also a zipline, a gondola, an indoor bobsled and skeleton track, a cross-country biking experience, and Olympic Center tours just in case the thrill of a mountain coaster isn't quite your speed, pardon the pun.

You can drive your own car which comes with brakes so you can control your speed or you can drive a car for two.

The longest in the world according to the Love the Mountains website, is in Andorra which is a tiny country in the Pyrenees mountain range between Spain and France. It's called the Tobotronc and is almost three-and-a-half miles long.

The Meiders Alpine Mountain coaster in Meiders, Austria is the steepest and second longest at just over two-and-a-half miles long according to Love the Mountains.

