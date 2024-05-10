Why Did Miss USA Noelia Voigt Resign?

Noelia Voigt is sharing the reason that she decided to resign as Miss USA.

Voigt spoke about her resigning from the title while at at People's "Celebrating 50 Years" exhibit in New York City.

In the clip posted to People's Instagram account, Voigt shared that she is "grateful" to have received the title of Miss USA and that she will continue to be an advocate for mental health.

"The fact that I've been able to kind of shed a light on that and be someone that people can look up to in that sense and, you know, let people know that if something isn’t good for you, it’s OK to step away from it, then I’m grateful to be that beacon of light for people," she told the outlet.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Voigt said in her resignation that she values decisions made on behalf of a person's mental health and what is best for it.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," she said.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," the message concluded.

Voigt did not give an exact reason as to why she decided to step down other than her repeated messages of advocating for mental health.

Miss USA the organization released their own statement about her resignation.

"We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt's decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon," they said.

The successor has been announced as Savannah Gankiewicz, who was the runner-up.

Voigt signed an NDA in her contract that other members of the 2023 Miss USA class have since asked for her to free of.