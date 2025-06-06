Rent Taylor Swift’s Famed NYC Townhouse Based on Her Song ‘Cornelia Street’

Wanna rent a slice of music history?

Taylor Swift’s former Manhattan home in the West Village, located on Cornelia Street, has stories to tell and vibes to share, perfect for those who appreciate romantic, moody, modern, and magical spaces.

Her 2019 song 'Cornelia Street' on her album Lover is the same year she sold 23 23 Cornelia Street.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 5,500-square-foot, four-story townhouse, tucked away on a quiet block in the West Village of lower Manhattan, was listed with Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly of Corcoran Group and sold for approximately $12 million.

According to the New York City Dreamscapes IG account, it's available for rent by the Corcoran Group with beautiful outdoor spaces as well as a private, indoor pool.

You can almost imagine her walking those creaky steps, writing by candlelight, and staring out at the street that would end up in a song. For Swifties, this isn’t just a rental — it’s a piece of folklore in real life. And yes… you would never walk Cornelia Street again.

Wanna take a quick tour? Rumor has it that the cost is around $50,000 per month.

Here are more photos.

Let's Tour Taylor Swift's Townhouse for Sale in the West Village Neighborhood of New York City 23 Cornelia Street, Manhattan listed by Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly of Corcoran Group. Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller