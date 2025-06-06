Rent Taylor Swift’s Famed NYC Townhouse Based on Her Song ‘Cornelia Street’
Wanna rent a slice of music history?
Taylor Swift’s former Manhattan home in the West Village, located on Cornelia Street, has stories to tell and vibes to share, perfect for those who appreciate romantic, moody, modern, and magical spaces.
Her 2019 song 'Cornelia Street' on her album Lover is the same year she sold 23 23 Cornelia Street.
The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 5,500-square-foot, four-story townhouse, tucked away on a quiet block in the West Village of lower Manhattan, was listed with Laurence Carty, Irene Lo, and Jennifer Rahilly of Corcoran Group and sold for approximately $12 million.
According to the New York City Dreamscapes IG account, it's available for rent by the Corcoran Group with beautiful outdoor spaces as well as a private, indoor pool.
You can almost imagine her walking those creaky steps, writing by candlelight, and staring out at the street that would end up in a song. For Swifties, this isn’t just a rental — it’s a piece of folklore in real life. And yes… you would never walk Cornelia Street again.
Wanna take a quick tour? Rumor has it that the cost is around $50,000 per month.
Cornelia Street Lyrics
Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar
"I rent a place on Cornelia Street"
I say casually in the car
We were a fresh page on the desk
Filling in the blanks as we go
As if the street lights pointed in an arrowhead
Leading us home
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours
We bless the rains on Cornelia Street
Memorize the creaks in the floor
Back when we were card sharks, playing games
I thought you were leading me on
I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street
Before you even knew I was gone
I turned around before I hit the tunnel
Sat on the roof, you and I
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
That's the kind of heartbreak time could never mend
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
Walk me back to that apartment
Years ago, we were just inside
Barefoot in the kitchen
Sacred new beginnings
That became my religion, listen
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
Oh, never again
And baby, I'm so terrified of if you ever walk away
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I'd never walk Cornelia Street again
I don't wanna lose you, yeah
I say casually in the car
Here are more photos.
Let's Tour Taylor Swift's Townhouse for Sale in the West Village Neighborhood of New York City
Gallery Credit: Jolana Miller
