Sold: Hollywood Legend’s Multi-Million Dollar Estate

It took some time, but the late Mary Tyler Moore's estate has finally sold. It took some time to find the right owner, but it's happened, and now it's time for this history-filled, iconic estate to start its next chapter.

The 13,800-square-foot Georgian Colonial is on more than seven acres with a fitness center, spa, billiards room, a 65-foot pool with an outdoor fireplace, and a glass conservatory, to name just a few highlights.

With five bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, this stunning Greenwich, Connecticut estate about 40 minutes outside New York City was listed for $22 million and sold for $16,900,000.

Legendary Mary Tyler Moore owned the home from 2006 until she passed away in 2017. Mary's husband, Robert Levine, a retired cardiologist, finally decided to put it on the market a year ago.

According to the Real Deal website, this seven-acre estate at 50 Dingletown Road was listed by Joseph Barbieri with Sotheby's International and almost completely renovated by Mary and Robert during the first three years they owned it.

It's a gated home sitting on well-manicured, stunning grounds and gardens buffered by five acres of conservation.

The master suite is more than 2,000 square feet with the most beautiful closets and bathrooms. Just wait until you see the photos I've attached below. It also comes with a guest apartment with its own kitchen and bath above the three-bay garage.

According to the listing, Robert will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale to the Mary Tyler Moore Vision Initiative, which aims to preserve and restore vision for those with diabetes. Mary herself was diagnosed with diabetes in 1969 and was reportedly losing her vision due to the disease towards the end of her life.