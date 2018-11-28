Becky G Suing Core Water, Feared Dr. Luke Would ‘Squash’ Her Career
Becky G is fed up with bottled water company Core and hit producer Dr. Luke, one of the brand's co-owners. TMZ reports in new court docs filed by Los Angeles lawyer Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos, allege the Latin music superstar is owed a lot of money from parent company Core Nutrition.
Becky G has featured Core water in her music videos and on social media for a few years now, and it seems she might not have been paid for it. While Becky is not suing Dr. Luke himself, the lawsuit reportedly says the 21-year-old singer only agreed to the product placement out of fear that Dr. Luke would "squash" her career.
"Dr. Luke made it clear both directly and implicitly that [her] ability to have a music career would be tied to [her] continuing involvement in promoting Core," the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.
Core is said to be bought out by Keurig Dr Pepper soon for half a billion dollars, with Becky currently not set to receive anything from her promo or the sale. Becky's lawsuit claims she should be paid the standard rate of a brand ambassador. TMZ did the math and says this amount could range anywhere from $105 million to over $250 million.
The suit also claims the pop star was promised 50,000 shares of stock in Core, but with the impending buy-out, there's risk of them not coming through on their initial deal.
We hope this is cleared up soon and our girl Becky is paid what she's owed.
As most music fans know, this isn't the first time a pop star has alluded to Dr. Luke's alleged shady professional behavior. Female pop stars like Pink, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, and famously Kesha, have all had some kind of run-in with the hit-making producer.