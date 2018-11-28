Becky G Suing Core Water, Feared Dr. Luke Would ‘Squash’ Her Career

Becky G is fed up with bottled water company Core and hit producer Dr. Luke, one of the brand's co-owners. TMZ reports in new court docs filed by Los Angeles lawyer Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos, allege the Latin music superstar is owed a lot of money from parent company Core Nutrition.

Becky G has featured Core water in her music videos and on social media for a few years now, and it seems she might not have been paid for it. While Becky is not suing Dr. Luke himself, the lawsuit reportedly says the 21-year-old singer only agreed to the product placement out of fear that Dr. Luke would "squash" her career.

"Dr. Luke made it clear both directly and implicitly that [her] ability to have a music career would be tied to [her] continuing involvement in promoting Core," the lawsuit reads, according to TMZ.

Core is said to be bought out by Keurig Dr Pepper soon for half a billion dollars, with Becky currently not set to receive anything from her promo or the sale. Becky's lawsuit claims she should be paid the standard rate of a brand ambassador. TMZ did the math and says this amount could range anywhere from $105 million to over $250 million.

The suit also claims the pop star was promised 50,000 shares of stock in Core, but with the impending buy-out, there's risk of them not coming through on their initial deal.

We hope this is cleared up soon and our girl Becky is paid what she's owed.