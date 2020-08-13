Katy Perry Breaks Silence Regarding Kesha and Dr. Luke Battle: ‘It Sucks When You Know Both Players’

Katy Perry addressed the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald.

The "Smile" singer spoke with The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday (August 12), explaining that it took her years to feel comfortable enough to speak out about Kesha's allegations of abuse and rape against the famed producer, who Perry has worked with.

Perry confessed that she was worried that she would appear as “the one woman that is against women” if she decided to publicly address the lawsuits.

“I knew both of them at the time. It sucks when you know both of the players,” she told the outlet. “I can only speak for my own experience, and my own experience [with Gottwald] was a healthy one."

The pop star added that she believes in due process and at the end of the day "only they know the truth.”

In 2017, Perry was deposed for Dr. Luke's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Kesha. Perry maintained that she was not raped or assaulted by Dr. Luke after a rumor surfaced that she was hurt by him.

Dr. Luke helped produce some of Perry's previous hits including "I Kissed A Girl," "E.T.," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," among others.