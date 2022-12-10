Who Is Becky G’s Fiancé? Learn All About Sebastian Lletget

Becky G is ready to walk down the aisle!

On Friday (Dec. 9), the "La Loto" singer announced that her boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget popped the question. She shared a series of photos from the engagement along with a snapshot of her ring on Instagram. "Our spot forever," she captioned the post alongside a heart emoji.

The couple has been dating for six years and regularly support one another's careers on social media, on red carpets and at events.

Who is Sebastian Lletget?



He is a professional soccer player and was scouted by the English Premier League's West Ham United when he was a teenager. He later became a citizen of Italy to compete on the team full-time. He is currently playing for FC Dallas as a midfielder and previously played for L.A. Galaxy and the New England Revolution.

In 2017, Lletget tried out and made the United States Men's National Team. In 2021, he played on the team once again during the Concacaf Gold Cup and ended up winning the competition.

How did Becky G and Sebastian Lletget meet?



When Lletget was playing for West Ham United, his then-teammate Jordan Spence was able to set them up thanks to his wife, Naomi Scott. Scott and Becky co-starred in the 2017 Power Rangers film together. The couple met for the first time in June 2016 and hit it off immediately.

"On our first date we talked about everything under the moon...literally," Becky recalled on Instagram. "I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards. Crazy how fast time has flown by. I adore that you are a man of your word."