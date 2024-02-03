Is the Most Famous NFL Coach Ever Going to Coach High School Football?

You don't even have to really be into football to know his name and that his fans include Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Mark Wahlberg, the band Aerosmith, and Jon Bon Jovi to name a few.

Then there's the one and only Taylor Swift who is one of the biggest fans of Foxborough where the New England Patriots play. Oh, and who doesn't know pop culture favorites Tom Brady and his world-famous ex-wife model Gisele Bundchen.

Yes, arguably the most famous coach in NFL history, Bill Belichick, who coached the Patriots for 24 seasons winning more Super Bowls than any other coach, is just gone from the professional football world after 50 years.

There aren't any NFL teams left looking for a coach according to the website The Athlete leaving arguably the best coach in league history without a team.

But wait, is the 72-year-old hall of famer going to dip into retirement as a high school coach? Coach Bill if you will at Nantucket High School off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts? A playground for the rich and famous?

According to CBS News Boston, the Whalers need to find a new head football coach, and the high school has tossed out the idea. Could one of the island's most famous part time residents make Nantucket a full-time home, at least during the high school football season? Will he become Coach Bill if you will?

Nantucket Athletic Director Travis Lombardi, with the coolest last name by the way considering we're talking football, is in the middle of the hiring process interviewing several candidates according to CBS News Boston and wouldn't mind if Coach Bill said, "let's do this."

Belichick has spoken to the Nantucket football team a bunch of times over the years and is a huge admirer of the team and previous coaching staff.

Lombardi told WBZ NewsRadio he's not expecting it to happen, but the door is completely open even though he's interviewing incredible talent because, come on, it's Bill Belichick.

As long as a high school coaching salary isn't an issue then Coach Bill, are you in?

Meanwhile, if you haven't seen this farewell video yet, get ready to tear up and cheer at the same time even if you're not a Patriots fan or even into football.

