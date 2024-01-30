Kylie Kelce Feels ‘Guilty’ About Sudden Fame Since Her Brother-in-Law Started Dating Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce feels "guilty" over her sudden fame.

The 31-year-old event consultant, who is married to NFL player Jason Kelce and has Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and 11-month-old Bennett with him, has found herself in the spotlight because her brother-in-law Travis is dating pop megastar Taylor Swift and struggles to understand exactly why she now has 1 million followers on Instagram who are all so "interested" in her day-to-day life.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: "I feel almost a little guilty that people are so interested and invested in what I’m doing. I’m like, ‘I am trying to scrape applesauce off the couch. … This is not that fascinating.’ So it’s funny to me. I deeply appreciate the support!"

Jason first met Taylor when she supported Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, 34, at one of his football games but their mother Donna has since recounted that he did not make a "good first impression" despite a warning from his wife.

Donna told People: "Jason's his own man, as Travis is, and once they're determined to do something, there's no stopping. I wasn't at all surprised [about how Jason reacted]. He's done it on occasion and just saves it for his special moments."

Despite Jason staging an over-the-top greeting when he first met Tayor, Travis later assured his brother and fellow footballer that the singer "absolutely loved" meeting her potentially future brother-in-law for the first time.

Speaking on their New Heights podcast, he said: "[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever. Tay said she absolutely loved you!"

Meanwhile, Donna, 71, has begun to enjoy something of a media career since her younger son started to date Taylor.

She told Extra: “I'll tell you, it's just... they're making their own story, and I don't even have to say anything, they're just doing it all themselves.”

But Donna, who used to work as a banking executive but retried some time ago, recently admitted that even though her own sudden fame has come as a shock, she enjoys being recognized when she is out and about.

She said: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’

"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognized. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."