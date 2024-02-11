Beyonce Announces ‘Act II’ Album With Country-Tinged ‘Texas Hold ‘Em': LISTEN

Beyoncé dropped a surprise song and announcement for her next album during the 2024 Super Bowl, and it looks like Queen Bey is ready for a hoedown throw down!

Act II is officially on its way, and apparently it's country-inspired.

Beyoncé teased her new music in Verizon's new commercial, which aired during the big game Sunday (Feb. 11).

"Drop the new music," Bey teases the end of the commercial, which was quickly followed by a teaser video posted to her Instagram account.

The short clip showcases a twangy guitar and the opening lines of her new single, "Texas Hold 'Em."

Not only did Bey announce the album, but she went ahead and dropped the entire "Texas Hold 'Em" track, too.

The catchy single is a rollicking country anthem with a unique flavor that only Beyoncé could infuse.

It's guaranteed to make you want to dust off your boots and learn how to line dance.

Listen to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em":

The pop superstar also dropped a second, more brooding track, "16 Carriages," off the album.

Listen to Beyoncé's "16 Carriages":

The new album is set to release on March 29.

It follows her critically acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance, which came out in July 2022.

Renaissance served as the first installment in the same-titled Renaissance trilogy and was inspired by 1970s disco music and paid homage to Black and queer music pioneers. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won four out of its nine Grammy nominations.

Act II will seemingly take a very different approach as it takes influence from country music, a stark departure from the first installment in the album series, which leaned toward a sparkling, thumping house sound.

However, Queen Bey is from Texas, after all, and once experimented with a country sound on 2016's Lemonade track "Daddy Lessons."

Plus, she's clearly sticking with the silver theme of Renaissance (so far) as she poses in the "Texas Hold 'Em" cover art wearing a reflective silver bra top and oversized earrings.