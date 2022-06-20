Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" lyrics and club-ready sound herald that the music superstar is truly and officially back in a big way.

Last week, the "Dangerously in Love" singer caused panic in the industry by announcing the impending release of her long-awaited seventh album Renaissance. The project — her first solo outing since 2016's Lemonade — is due to arrive July 29.

The announcement came following weeks of speculation, rumors and subtle hints that fans dissected with surgical precision.

The Beyhive got their first taste of the LP when its lead single "Break My Soul" dropped tonight (June 20). Beyoncé announced the single's impending release earlier this morning simply by changing her bio on Instagram.

Featuring production assists from Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, "Break My Soul" is a pulsing, defiant and euphoric anthem that is guaranteed to send listeners racing to the dance floor. It features vocals from Big Freedia and samples Robin S.'s "Show Me Love," according to Genius.

"Bey is back and I'm sleeping real good at night," the hit-maker declares on one of the verses. Let there be no questions about her long-anticipated return.

Watch Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Lyric Video:

Pitchfork notes the single is timed to coordinate with the summer solstice and that it will feature an anthemic and danceable vibe. Meanwhile, American Songwriter reports "Break My Soul" was co-written and co-produced by The-Dream, who previously worked with Beyoncé on the likes of "Love on Top," "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Countdown."

While we don't know much about the sound of Renaissance just yet, "Break My Soul" offers a hint of what to expect. We also have a general idea thanks to a recent feature for British Vogue.

The article describes the new material as featuring "soaring vocals and fierce beats" that evoke memories of clubbing.

"It's music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul," the publication promises. The inspiration is reportedly American music made around the turn of the century.

An accompanying photoshoot hints at a dance vibe as it features photos of the "Diva" hit-maker reclining on a disco ball and wearing a stunning gold number. Check out some of the photos below:

Check Out Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" Lyrics:

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

NOW I JUST FELL IN LOVE

AND I JUST QUIT MY JOB

I’M GONNA FIND NEW DRIVE

DAMN THEY WORK ME SO DAMN HARD

WORK BY NINE

THEN OFF PAST FIVE

AND THEY WORK MY NERVES

THAT’S WHY I CANNOT SLEEP AT NIGHT

MOTIVATION

I’M LOOKING FOR A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

AND I’M ON THAT NEW VIBRATION

I’M BUILDING MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

HOLD UP

OH BABY BABY BABY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

IMMA LET DOWN MY HAIR

‘CAUSE I LOST MY MIND

BEY IS BACK AND I’M SLEEPING REAL GOOD AT NIGHT

THE QUEENS IN THE FRONT AND THE DOMS IN THE BACK

AIN’T TAKIN’ NO FLICKS BUT THE WHOLE CLIQUE SNAPPED

IT’S A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE

TRYING TO SMOKE WITH THE YAK IN YOUR MOUTH

AND WE BACK OUTSIDE

YOU SAID YOU OUTSIDE BUT YOU AIN’T THAT OUTSIDE

WORLDWIDE HOODIE WITH THE MASK OUTSIDE

IN CASE YOU FORGOT HOW WE ACT OUTSIDE

GOT MOTIVATION

I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

AND I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION

AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

OOH BABY BABY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

IF YOU DON'T SEEK IT

YOU WON’T SEE IT

THAT WE ALL KNOW

IF YOU DON’T THINK IT

YOU WON’T BE IT

THAT LOVE AIN'T YOURS

TRYING TO FAKE IT

NEVER MAKES IT

THAT WE ALL KNOW

YOU CAN HAVE THE STRESS

AND NOT TAKE LESS

I'LL JUSTIFY LOVE

WE GO ROUND IN CIRCLES

ROUND IN CIRCLES

SEARCHING FOR LOVE

WE GO UP AND DOWN

LOST AND FOUND

SEARCHING FOR LOVE

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME

LOOKING FOR SOMETHING THAT LIVES INSIDE ME

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL, NO, NO

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

YOU WON’T BREAK MY SOUL

AND I’M TELLING EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

EVERYBODY

I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION

AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH

GOT MOTIVATION

I DONE FOUND ME A NEW FOUNDATION, YEAH

I’M TAKING MY NEW SALVATION

AND IMMA BUILD MY OWN FOUNDATION, YEAH