Beyonce's former drummer attempted to file a civil harassment restraining order against her. And the reason has to do with witchcraft.

The Blast obtained court documents filed by Kimberly Thompson that claim the pop star has been using "extreme witchcraft, dark magic" to run surveillance and control her finances, as well as conducting “magic spells of sexual molestation" to harass her. As if that's not bizarre enough, she also says the singer killed her pet kitten.

Though it is unclear what prompted the musician to make these claims, she is adamant that Bey is out to get her.

On Wednesday (September 19), Thompson's request for a temporary restraining order was denied, most likely due to the nonsensical nature of her claims.

Thompson worked as Beyonce's drummer for seven years. She also has played with the Fred Armisen-led 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article claimed in the headline that Beyonce had been "slapped with a restraining order." This is incorrect as Thompson's request for a restraining order was denied. We regret the error.