Did Bianca Censori Sign a Prenup With Kanye West?

Do Bianca Censori and Kanye West have a prenup?

In the wake of rumors the pair are headed for divorce, people are wondering whether or not the controversial celebrity couple signed a prenup before getting married in a private ceremony in December 2022.

While it's currently unclear if the rapper, who goes by Ye now, and the Australian architect and model signed a prenuptial agreement before they wed, if they didn't, California law states the couple would be required to split their assets equally upon divorce.

Speaking to The Daily Mail amid divorce rumors back in October 2024, one alleged insider claimed that Censori had not signed a prenup with the rapper.

"Her friends believe that she is ready to take him for what he is worth and walk away a very rich woman as they did not sign a prenup," the source alleged.

However, a new report from The Daily Mail claims the couple verbally agreed that Censori would receive a $5 million payout if their marriage were to end.

As of now, however, it looks like West and Censori are going strong.

The couple's longtime rep denied any rumors of a split to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday (Feb. 13).

"Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopolous said.

READ MORE: Kanye Claims Bianca Censori Was Most Googled Person at Grammys

Back in January, West claimed that he is currently worth a staggering $2.77 billion.

However, Forbes still lists the rapper-turned-fashion mogul at an estimated "real-time" net worth of $400 million as of publishing.

It's believed Censori's net worth is somewhere around $1 million.

West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian did have a prenup when they filed for divorce in 2021.

The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2022 and share four children together, kept their property and assets largely separate during their marriage.

West and Censori recently made headlines when the couple arrived at the 2025 Grammys red carpet, where Censori dropped her coat to reveal her nude body under a see-through mesh mini-dress.

West and Censori first met in 2020 when the latter began working as an architectural designer at Yeezy.