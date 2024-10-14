Holiday Warning: When You Should Avoid Those Big Blue USPS Boxes

One of the main ways our identities are stolen is through our own mail we drop into those big, blue USPS mailboxes. Stealing checks out of them is also a top target for criminals.

We love those big, blue post office drop boxes scattered throughout cities and suburbs where we feel we can safely drop important mail. However, they're more vulnerable than we like to think at times, including the drive-up boxes right in front of the post offices themselves, which tend to have the most inside.

These big, blue mailboxes are extremely vulnerable at night after the last collection pick-up, especially on Fridays, any time over the weekends, and during the holiday season. The USPS also advises us to avoid using them on federal holidays.

If customers simply used retail service or inside wall drop slots to send their U.S. Mail, instead of depositing it to sit outside overnight or through the weekend, blue collection boxes would not be as enticing after business hours to mail thieves for identity theft and check-washing schemes.

According to the Mass Live website, postal officials say these thefts are usually the result of coordinated groups of criminals who work together locally or across the country to strategically target these big blue boxes.

The holiday season is especially lucrative for these thieves as we mail gifts with return receipts, gift cards, and money. With our uptick in credit card purchases and travel, even our personal info is out there more.

To be extra safe, never use them to mail checks or important documents. Instead, use the drop slots inside the post office. Anything you can do online without using the mail is even better.

The USPS actually offers up to $50,000 if you lead them to mail thieves. This Postal Inspectors link has all the info you need.

