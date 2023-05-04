Why Billie Lourd Didn’t Invite Carrie Fisher’s Brother and Sister to ‘Star Wars’ Icon’s Posthumous Walk of Fame Ceremony

Days before Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame ceremony, there was drama surrounding the event.

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, issued a statement on May 3 that shared why her aunt and uncle will not be attending the event, accusing them of trying to capitalize on Carrie's death.

"I have seen the postings and press release issued by my mother's brother and sister," Lourd said, according to Variety.

"I apologize to anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly from these family members. But unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why," she continued.

The statement goes on to allege that Carrie's siblings tried to capitalize off of her death through interviews and book deals.

"I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way," Lourd added.

On May 2, Todd Fisher opened up to TMZ and shared that it was “heartbreaking” and “shocking” to not be included in Carrie's ceremony. He alleged that he was "intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event."

That was not the only time that one of Carrie's siblings spoke about the event.

On May 3, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher posted to Instagram a statement that shared that Carrie would have wanted them there and said that being excluded was "deeply shocking."

Variety reports that Lourd caught wind of the statements made by Carrie's siblings and fired back.

"The press release Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the posting Joely Fisher placed on Instagram, once again confirms that my instincts were right. To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children," she said.

"The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you," the actress concluded.

Carrie passed away on Dec. 27, 2016 and will be honored with her star on May 4.