Billy Bob Thornton’s Son Still Talks to Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton's son Harry Thornton is still in touch with his former stepmother, Angelina Jolie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new E! reality show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, Harry opened up about his lasting relationship with the A-list actress and activist. It turns out the two have stayed relatively close throughout the years, even following Angelina's split from his dad.

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry shared. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Harry also revealed how his youth spent with Angelina helped prepare him for his time at the ranch.

“She was so cool,” he shared about the brief time he actress was his stepmom. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun.”

Billy Bob and Angelina met on the set of the 1999 film Pushing Tin. After only two months of dating, they married in May 2000, reportedly while he was still engaged to Laura Dern. Angelina and Billy Bob filed for divorce later that same summer.

Harry's mother is former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak. She met Billy Bob in 1992 and they began dating before they tied the knot on Feb. 18, 1993. They in April 1997. Pietra and Billy Bob also share Harry's older brother, William Langston.

Airing now on E!, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules follows eight celebrity children as they attempt to work on a real ranch. The series is a spinoff of Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive, which starred Kourtney Kardashian prior to her time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.