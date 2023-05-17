Who Is Letting Billy McFarland Organize Another Fyre Festival?

Convicted promoter Billy McFarland, who spent time behind bars for his role in 2017's ill-fated Fyre Festival, is apparently now talking to "partners" to officially organize Fyre Festival 2. Last month, he teased that a re-do of the doomed event was "finally happening."

But that's not all. McFarland also said a Broadway musical based on Fyre Fest is in the works. But who's giving McFarland funds to try Fyre Fest again? That is left ambiguous.

"Fyre Festival 1.5 is going to be a Broadway musical," McFarland said on TikTok Monday (May 15). And, "We're in talks with partners to pay back all of my restitution and execute Fyre Festival 2," he added. A clip of a street interview with McFarland has also emerged.

Billy McFarland Talks About a New Fyre Fest

Fyre Festival History

Does McFarland feel free to poke the music festival bear again after he was granted early release from federal prison last year?

The con artist served his sentence for his scheme to dupe investors about the fraudulent Fyre Fest luxury musical festival in the Bahamas, which was originally founded by McFarland and hip-hop artist Ja Rule.

By the end of 2022, McFarland was dropping clues about his plans. As of April, it looked like a new Fyre era may be upon us, according to the promoter's own Twitter.

"Fyre Festival II is finally happening," McFarland tweeted on April 9. "Tell me why you should be invited."

What Happened at Fyre Fest 2017?

McFarland infamously organized the 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas that quickly fell apart as artists for the event began dropping out the week before it was to take place. Some attendees made their way to the island for the upscale festival, but the concerts never even got off the ground.

In the end, the non-festivities amounted only to the now-infamous photo of a cheese sandwich presented to attendees in place of the "authentic island cuisine" they were promised. Some attendees were left stranded. The disastrous nature of the fest was detailed in Netflix's 2019 documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison after he plead guilty to charges of wire fraud. He was released after four.

