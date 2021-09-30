Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces That He’s ‘Cancer Free’

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, who has kept fans updated through his recent cancer battle and treatment, has revealed via his Instagram that he's now "cancer free."

In a message posted by Hoppus Wednesday (Sept. 29), the musician wrote, "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

Instagram: Mark Hoppus

Hoppus first revealed his diagnosis back in June. "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," he stated at the time.

He later elaborated on his cancer with fans, stating that he had been diagnosed in late April with stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that his mother previously battled and beat.

Earlier this month, Hoppus revealed that he had completed chemotherapy and was waiting on a scan that would take place Sept. 29 that would let him know if the treatment worked.

Congrats to Mark Hoppus on the great news!