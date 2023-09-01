Travis Barker’s ‘Urgent Family Matter’ Forces Blink-182 to Postpone Four Shows

Pop-punk icons Blink-182 have postponed their next four shows in the U.K. as drummer Travis Barker had to return to the U.S. to tend to an "urgent family matter."

These four dates were intended to be the first of the band's U.K. and European tour leg, which will bring the reunited classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Barker overseas after a big North American summer tour that concluded in mid-July.

On X (formerly Twitter), Blink-182 shared a brief statement, which reads,

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the [United] States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.

Postponed Blink-182 Tour Dates

Sept. 1 — Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro

Sept. 2 — Glasgow @ Ovo Hydro

Sept. 3 — Belfast @ SSE Arena

Sept. 4 — Dublin @ 3Arena

It's the second time this year that a Blink-182 tour kickoff has hit a snag.

In February, as the band was in rehearsals in advance of their very first run of dates since welcoming DeLonge back to the band, Barker dislocated the ring finger on his left hand and tore ligaments, which necessitated surgery. The injury left the band with no choice but to delay the start of their tour, which was supposed to begin in Mexico with additional dates in South America to immediately follow.

The group ultimately played their first show with the reunited classic lineup at the Coachella festival on April 14, ripping through an 18-song set.

As the tour rolled on, Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, held up a sign at a July 16 show, revealing that she was pregnant. The couple later confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy.