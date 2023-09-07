Kourtney Kardashian Says Unborn Baby’s Life Was Saved During Emergency Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her and Travis Barker's unborn baby was saved during an urgent surgical procedure.

On Wednesday (Sept. 6), Kardashian posted a statement to her Instagram account sharing that doctors saved the life of her and Barker's unborn baby after Kardashian was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery last week.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," The Kardashians star wrote alongside a photo of her husband holding her hand.

The reality star shared that her other pregnancies were "easy."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," Kardashian concluded her post.

See below:

On Sept. 1, Blink-182 announced they would be postponing their upcoming shows in the U.K. because Barker had to return home for "an urgent family matter."

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the [United] States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," the band shared on Twitter.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were Caught Having Sex

Kardashian first announced she was pregnant with her and Barker's baby back in June when she held up a sign at a Blink-182 concert that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant."

Kardashian has three other children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with her ex Scott Disick.