Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Pokes Fun at His Wife for Dressing Like a Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian officially tied the knot last month in Italy, and as you can imagine, the drummer's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus was in attendance. Now, he's poking fun at his wife, Skye Hoppus, for adopting a fashion sense similar to that of a Kardashian's.

Barker and Kardashian's wedding ceremony took place at the Castello Brown castle in Portofino, a village situated on the coast of Italy. Hoppus shared several photos from the trip with Skye on his Instagram, including one in another fishing village called Camogli, and one from the actual wedding.

"We got dressed up," the rocker wrote as the caption for the picture from the event.

Earlier this week, the Blink-182 bassist shared a photo of Skye's... bottom half. She sported a black mesh maxi skirt, and the only reason we know it's her is because Hoppus tagged her in the photo.

"Spends one weekend with the Kardashians..." he humorously remarked in the caption.

Barker found the post hysterical apparently, as he commented with several emojis that depict crying of laughter.

See all of the aforementioned Instagram posts below.

It's fantastic to see Hoppus in high spirits after what he's been through over the last year or so. As noted by People, the rocker shared a photo of one of his views in Italy on his Instagram story, and wrote, "A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful."

Last June, the musician revealed that he'd been diagnosed with cancer a few months prior and was undergoing chemotherapy to treat it. He battled the same strain his mother had also beat, stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and by late September, he fortunately announced that he was officially cancer-free.

