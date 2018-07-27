You Won’t Be Able to Look Away from These Photos of Brad Pitt Looking Exactly Like All of His Girlfriends

Brad Pitt: Oscar-winning actor, father of six, and, apparently, man who has continually changed his appearance to identically match those of his girlfriends without the greater public noticing — until now, that is.

Thanks to a viral tweet, we have all since been clued into the fact that Pitt is a serial copycat — something the Daily Express wrote about all the way back in 2006, but somehow, inexplicably, no one paid attention to.

"I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it," tweeted Sarah McGonagall, gift to the internet, followed by a thread of photos of Pitt looking literally exactly like his girlfriends.

And to be clear, this is not just a handful of instances. It is a legitimate pattern that has been happening for decades, as far back as when he dated Juliette Lewis in the early '90s. He has changed his hair color. His style. His choice in eyewear. There even seems to be a point where he and estranged wife Angelina Jolie were just straight-up using the same color of hair dye. As one Twitter user astutely pointed out, "you could do a face swap and not notice."

See for yourself below, but be forewarned: You will not be able to look away.