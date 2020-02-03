Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Reunite Nearly One Year After Split
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited at the 2020 BAFTAs nearly one year after breaking up.
The friendly exes, who dated for four years and share a daughter named Lea de Seine, attended the same British Vogue x Tiffany & Co after-party in London Sunday (February 2). Though the Star Is Born actor and supermodel were seen arriving separately to the event, they were photographed together inside:
The former couple was joined by British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, who recently sat down with Shayk for a candid interview in which she opened up about her relationship with Cooper for the first time.
"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being," Shayk said in the magazine's March issue. "Two great people don’t have to make a good couple. I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
However, those who believe Shayk and Cooper's reunion means they're getting back together might be a little disappointed since she made it pretty clear they're over for good.
"I have a strong personality and I definitely know what I want, and I think some men are scared of that," she explained. "If somebody’s out of my life, they’re out of my life and I really cut all the ties, you know?"