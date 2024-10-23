‘Brady Bunch’ Revival TV Show Scrapped Thanks to Cindy Actress

Oh, Cindy, Cindy, Cindy, who knew the adorable little blonde girl in ponytails who captured so many hearts would grow up to be a not-so-lovely lady?

Yup, CBS scrapped a Brady Bunch revival after a year of working on it with producers, writers, and all six kids, thanks to Cindy.

According to the New York Post, Barry Williams as Greg, Maureen McCormick as Marcia, Christopher Knight as Peter, Eve Plumb as Jan, Mike Lookinland as Bobby, and Susan Olsen as Cindy were all set for a show about what the Brady kids were doing today in their personal and professional lives.

However, when it was discovered that Susan was fired from her Los Angeles radio show for homophobic rants, including using the slur "fa**ot several times, a deeper dive into Susan put an end to the show for good.

By the way, according to the New York Post, Susan says she stands by everything that came to light about herself.

Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala Getty Images loading...

The 63-year-old who played the youngest Brady child during the show's five-season run on ABC from 1969 to 1974 is blaming "woke Hollywood" rather than taking responsibility for her various controversial comments. According to the Daily Mail, she did agree to take a political correctness workshop to keep the show alive.

Susan wanted to model the show like Roseanne with differing political views and bring her staunch libertarian, Donald Trump-supporting self to the show. Unfortunately, 50 pages worth of objectionable, even extreme stuff, including that 2016 homophobic rant as well as controversial comments about COVID-19 and the transgender community, put an end to the project.

CBS was planning to have differing political views, according to the Daily Mail. The show was going to have the children a mix of Republicans and Democrats, at least one interracial marriage, and one of the children having a gay or transgender child, to name a few ideas in the script.

Robert Reed and Florence Henderson, who played parents Mike and Carol Brady, passed away in 1992 and 2016, and Ann B. Davis, who played the lovable maid Alice, died in 2012.

HGTV’s 2019 hit A Very Brady Renovation, in which the kids fixed up the original Brady house, scored nearly 28 million viewers in its first four weeks, making it the most-watched HGTV show in history. So CBS decided to bank on huge numbers with a show about what the Brady kids were doing today, but the money and ratings aren't worth it now.

