After nearly two decades, Brendon Urie has announced the breakup of Panic! At the Disco in a new statement.

The vocalist shared a written post on his Instagram, revealing that he's expecting his first child with his wife Sarah, and his journey into fatherhood will mark the end of the band he formed in Las Vegas in 2004.

Well, it’s been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more. Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together. I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.

Urie founded Panic! At the Disco alongside Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson, though the lineup underwent a few changes over time. After four studio albums as a band, PATD put three records out that featured Urie as the only true member — 2016's Death of a Bachelor, 2018's Pray for the Wicked and 2022's Viva Las Vengeance.

Panic! At the Disco's upcoming tour, which will mark the band's final set of dates, kicks off Feb. 20 in Vienna, Austria, and will wrap up March 10 in Manchester, U.K. See all of the upcoming shows on their website.

We wish Urie the best as he moves forward.