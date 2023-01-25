Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’

Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie.

Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some of his old Instagram posts from his time with the band — and fans are catching on.

A photo from 2015 revealing Weekes' bruised and bloody hand was originally captioned, "#tbt to when [Brendon Urie] lit me up with the airsoft. He got me good."

"Got you good, f---er," Urie replied at the time.

Now, the post's new caption, which was reportedly updated sometime in 2022, tells a much different story.

"#tbt ... when I got shot with an airsoft gun on stage in the middle of playing a song and I had to pretend it was funny so that I could keep my job," it reads as of January 2023.

Another post on Weeke's Instagram account appears to have been edited roughly 9 months ago. It was originally posted a few weeks before the photo of Weekes' injured hand.

"Right after I was shot with a pellet gun. Also right before I got shot with a different pellet gun. It hurt a lot and I had to pretend it was funny. It wasn’t," the edited caption reads.

A third edited post shows a glittery black suit jacket.

"Believe it or not, this jacket almost caused a fist fight," the current caption reads.

Weekes originally left Panic!'s official lineup in October 2015. At the time, he said he was "not contributing creatively anymore" but would remain as a touring bassist.

Notably, the aforementioned Instagram posts were posted April and July 2015, respectively, just months before his October 2015 exit.

In 2017, Weekes announced his full departure via Instagram.

"I’m grateful for the chance I’ve had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all," he wrote at the time.