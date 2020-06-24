Brendon Urie slammed President Donald Trump after he played Panic! At The Disco's song "High Hopes" during a campaign rally.

Donald Trump Jr. used the track as his walkout song during his father's rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday (June 23).

"Dear Trump Campaign, f--k you," the 33-year-old singer tweeted the same night, after learning that the campaign used his song without permission.

"You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks," he continued.

"Dear Everyone Else, Donald Trump represents nothing we stand for," he added. "The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November. Please do your part," he concluded alongside a link to register to vote.

Watch the rally video, below.

However, Urie is not the only musician that has spoken out against Trump's use of their music.

Tom Petty's family sent a cease and desist to Trump's team after he used the late singer's song "I Won't Back Down" during his first campaign rally of the year in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In 2018, Neil Young spoke out against Trump's use of his song, "Rockin' In The Free World." Young revealed that Trump's team did pay for the rights to the song but that he was not happy with the usage of his music.

Pharrell Williams also threatened the Trump team with legal action after they used his song "Happy" during an Indiana campaign rally.