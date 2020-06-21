President Donald Trump’s recent campaign rally didn’t quite go as planned.

The event garnered low attendance numbers partially thanks to K-pop fans and TikTok users who RSVPed for the event en masse... and then didn't show up.

Trump’s rally took place on Saturday (June 20) in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. Though the arena’s capacity is 19,000, The New York Times reported that the Tulsa Fire Department marshal counted a mere 6,200 tickets that were scanned.

Meanwhile, Trump’s team claimed that they fielded over a million ticket requests for the event. Organizers even planned for an overflow section which they did not end up needing.

As it turns out, social media users purposefully RSVPed for the rally and didn’t attend in order to set Trump’s expectations higher than what the actual turnout was.

Although previous tweets, videos and TikToks concerning the prank racked up millions of views, users deleted the posts after 24-48 hours to keep Trump’s team unaware.

Photos from the rally showed that the upper level of the arena had a handful of people in each section, and the floor area was also noticeably only half-filled.

Following the event, celebrities began to troll Trump regarding the low attendance of his rally by sharing their previous attendance numbers at the same venue.

Finneas shared an image of him and sister Billie Eilish performing a sold-out show with the entire crowd in view. “In the words of the orange: ‘sad,’” he tweeted.

Pink also poked fun at Trump's numbers by sharing a photo of his “packed” rally. “I think I sold that same place out in five minutes,” she wrote alongside the hashtag, #donkeyshow.