Bride Threatens to Disinvite Sister From Wedding Due to Her ‘Skimpy’ Bridesmaid Dress

A bride on Reddit revealed she disinvited her sister from her wedding because she was planning to wear a revealing bridesmaid dress.

"We were raised in a liberal home where we were allowed to wear anything or nothing at home. My sister has always dressed very skimpily and I didn't mind because I was used to it at home. But this time I am feeling a type of way because my wedding will be in February 2024 and my sister, who is also one of the bridesmaids, has shown me what she intends to wear," the bride began.

"I was shocked to say the least. The dress shows clearly that she's not wearing a bra or panties because it has a slit up to her waist and her back and chest are barely covered," she continued on Reddit.

The bride explained she is "uncomfortable" with her sister dressing salaciously, especially near her fiancé and his family.

"My parents see nothing wrong with her outfit. I told her if she doesn't find a different, more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids and she's not invited to my wedding anymore. She feels that I'm being unfair since I have no right to control what people wear and I also let all bridesmaids choose whatever design they wanted as long as they stuck to the colors I gave," the bride shared, adding she doesn't want her sister "flashing" all the guests.

Now, the bride's sister is fuming about being "disinvited" to the ceremony.

"She and my parents are not talking to me. My fiancé said he has no opinion on it and would go with what I decided," the woman concluded.

Users rallied behind the bride in the comments, with many telling her she's allowed to dictate what people wear in her wedding party.

"Put your foot down that your sister will not be dressing like she is going to an MTV music awards show, or she will not be in your wedding. Because you are the damn bride, and in this case you can control what your bridal party, and even guests, wear. Even if your parents aren’t talking to you (or don’t even attend), you can still get married. And your sister can be disinvited if she doesn’t behave," one person wrote.

"Being asked to adhere to a dress code for one day on one of the most important days in your sibling’s life isn’t a difficult ask and following it is the considerate thing to do," another commented.

"What sort of selfish sibling wants to do such a thing anyway? Does she not get that she is not supposed to be the center of attention, or does she understand that all too well and just can't live with it?" someone else mused.