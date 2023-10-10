Bride Disinvites Sister From Wedding After She Refuses to Wear Bridesmaid Dress That’s Not Her Ideal ‘Color’

A bride-to-be on Reddit is contemplating disinviting her sister from her wedding because her sister refuses to wear her bridesmaid dress due to its supposedly unflattering color.

"Today I told my sister I thought of navy blue dresses for bridesmaids. I sent her a couple pics very enthusiastically. I thought it's elegant. Matches with the suits and gives a nice pop to the white wedding dress on pics," she wrote.

"The response from my sis was instant. 'You can't be serious! I won't wear that. Everyone will hate that. Or is it that you want all of us to look like s--t? I heard there are weddings where the bride wants to make bridesmaids look intentionally bad. That's probably your plan,'" the bride-to-be continued on Reddit.

"She said her 'color type' is 'autumn' and navy looks the worst on that complexion. My cousins, she said, are also autumn and I will make them look the worst too," she recalled.

READ MORE: Bride Creeped Out by Fiance’s Twin Brother’s Weird Wedding Request

The woman began to look for other hues of blue, but her sister still resisted.

"She replied that she doesn't want to be my bridesmaid but wants to be pretty. She would attend all the getting ready with the girls but won't wear the matching dress. I read this happens in bridal parties. There is usually one difficult person. The suggestion is to ask them to step down as bridesmaid... for me it obviously didn't come to that as my sis stepped down without discussion," she revealed.

Afterward, her sister told her she doesn't have "much empathy," which hurt the bride's feelings.

"I cried for a bit then I told my sister honestly that after this I will have a sad and angry feeling every time I'd look at her at the wedding, in her pretty dress, being satisfied with herself at my expense. And maybe it's best if she's not there then," she concluded.

READ MORE: Bride Blackmails Mother-in-Law After Finding Her Wearing Her Wedding Dress

Users in the comments rallied behind the bride and agreed she should kick her sister out of the wedding altogether.

"Remove your sister from the bridal party, go with the color you have chosen. It's your wedding, not hers. If she wants to attend the 'girls getting ready' then she needs to accept her responsibilities and dress like the rest of them. If you're not in the bridal party, you don't get to do the 'fun' stuff. You, as the bride, do not have to have anyone there that a.) you don't want and b.) will make you sad when you look back on the pictures," one person wrote.

"Her statements regarding your dress choices were really rude and insulting. It sounds like you were willing to compromise and find dresses that both you and your wedding party liked, your sister took things to the extreme really quickly and wasn't very kind to you. After accusing you of wanting your bridesmaids to look bad I’d think about uninviting her too," another commented.

"I look horrific in blue, especially navy and baby blue, washes me out and I look dead lol, but it's a wedding, brides pay for the damn dress they want you to wear and you just need to turn up for this one event. The drama is so childish!" someone else chimed in.