Bride-to-Be Furious After ‘Inconsiderate’ Bridesmaid Gets Breast Augmentation Before Wedding

A bridesmaid got chewed out by the bride-to-be because she got a breast augmentation before her friend's wedding.

The 25-year-old bridesmaid took to Reddit explaining that after she excitedly FaceTimed the bride-to-be to show her the surgery results, despite the bride "kinda laughing," she could tell her friend was "surprised in a bad way."

After the call, her friend texted her letting her know she was upset.

"Something like: 'Just so you know, this is super inconsiderate because you know my wedding is soon. You know people will notice on the day and talk about it. Which isn't actually the topic of discussion I desired on my wedding day,'" the bridesmaid recalled in a since-deleted post on Reddit, according to The Mirror.

The bridesmaid tried to talk to her friend to "salvage the situation," letting her know she wouldn't wear a dress that accentuated her "assets," but it was all in vain.

"She gets pissed again, [telling me] how I cannot be different from her other bridesmaids, and I just offered to come as a guest if she wanted," she wrote.

"Here I'd like to mention that to be her bridesmaid, she had rules like not wearing my engagement ring, cutting my nails short, not getting professional make-up, to which I've always said okay, so I'm not a bridesmaidzilla or whatever it is. So she says, 'No. You knew you should have waited. One day was about me, one. I don't know what to tell you and I feel like you did it on purpose,'" the woman continued her post.

Afterward, she texted the bride-to-be to ask if it would be best if she didn't attend the wedding. Her friend responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

However, later the friend's fiancé called her, letting her know his soon-to-be-wife was "crying her eyes out."

Now, the woman is confused — she doesn't know what she can do to make things right in her friendship other than "ripping" her implants out.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, letting her know she can't control her friend's feelings.

"You're not in the wrong love. The fact that she is making sure her bridesmaids look like wallflowers says a lot about her. She is making the day all about her but by putting people down, not taking herself up. She is pathetic and ridiculous. Enjoy your day with long nails, professional make-up, your engagement ring, and real friends," one person wrote.

"It's her fault that she didn't take you seriously. Don't go if you don't feel like you are welcome. Let her regret not having a good friend by her side. She doesn't get to police choices made to your body. She can politely request appearance changes (makeup, nails, hair, accessories) but that's about it," another commented.