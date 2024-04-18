Bride-to-Be Debates Calling off Wedding After Groom Decides to Be Celibate for Rest of Life

A woman on Reddit is considering calling off her wedding after her soon-to-be-husband told her he plans to be celibate for the rest of his life.

"My fiancé and I decided that we were finally ready to get married after almost seven years dating, six years living together. Recently, we have been very sexually active. Like, almost daily within the past month. It has been a really great chance to explore each other, try new things, and it has been really exciting for the both of us. Our s-x is always very intimate and never just a 'quickie.' We spend time pleasing each other and it has never felt like a 'chore," she wrote.

Recently, however, her boyfriend has "been on a spiritual journey of some kind and started talking to me about sperm retention and the benefits for about a month."

"At first, I wasn't necessarily comfortable with the idea of having s-x with him where he would just stop before org-sm. We tried it once, and I didn't feel as guilty as I thought I would. I'd be cool with riding this out for as long as he felt it was necessary," she continued.

However, her boyfriend changed his mind and told her that he "never wanted to have sex again because it would make him stronger spiritually, and more enlightened."

"I was shocked, and I have honestly been crying all day. He wasn't just saying until our wedding. He really, at this moment, never sees himself being sexually intimate with me or anyone else ever again. I took this really hard. This conversation then turned into one where he explained, 'Well, we can have sex, but neither one of us can org-sm.' I don't want to be sexually involved with anyone else, I don't want to leave him, I don't want to suggest opening the relationship, but I do want to feel wanted in an intimate way," she recalled.

Now, the bride-to-be is wondering whether or not she should move forward with the wedding, as she feels it's "incredibly unfair that he wants to make such a huge, life-altering decision two and a half weeks before we get married."

Users in the comments urged the women to call off the wedding and rethink her relationship.



"Don’t waste your life with this guy, cancel the wedding and move on," one person wrote.

"Honestly, you’re no longer compatible. Save yourself the hassle and expense of a divorce and just shut this nonsense down now," another user wrote.

"This wedding is doomed," someone else commented.