Bride Horrified After She Finds Mother-in-Law Breastfeeding Groom Before Wedding

On a recent episode of her podcast Unfiltered Bride, wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed one bride's horrifying tale about her mother-in-law.

Mitchell heard the story from the bride's makeup artist, Jenny.

Jenny was accompanying the bride to the restroom before the wedding ceremony when they stumbled upon a rather shocking scene involving the groom and his mother.

"'[The bride] walked into the toilet and what she saw is enough to end a wedding," Georgie told co-host Beth Smith, who guessed that the groom must have been doing "drugs" or cheating on the bride.

But Mitchell explained that the scene they saw was "much worse."

"He was being breastfed by his mom," she revealed.

"Sorry, what? Why would you marry a man [who still breastfeeds]?" Smith asked.

"I don't think she knew that was what was happening!" Mitchell replied.

The podcast host theorized that for the mother-in-law to still be producing milk, she'd "obviously" been breastfeeding her adult soon "continuously to get to that point."

Mitchell didn't reveal if the bride ultimately went through with the wedding.

"Everybody is in the room waiting! But you definitely wouldn't kiss when they say will you kiss the groom!" she quipped.

Watch below:

In the comments section, viewers expressed their utter shock.

"The groom and his mom can leave. I wouldn’t be getting married! And I’d turn my wedding into a Dodge a Bullet Party," one person wrote.

"This level of trauma I can't recover from! Sick people and I'm confused," another commented.

"I am never getting over this. I am SHOOK!!!" someone else shared.

"What the actual hell?! That’s horrendous!" another user wrote.