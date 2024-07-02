‘Older’ Woman Draws Mixed Reactions After Refusing to Wear Bride’s Chosen ‘Sexy’ Bridesmaid Dress

A woman on Reddit is not happy with the bridesmaid dresses chosen for her close friend's wedding.

The woman, who is 40, explained in a post that she's a few years older than the bride, who is 32, and figured there would be a large party of bridesmaids in the wedding.

However, due to extenuating circumstances, the party only consists of the woman and the bride's sisters and sister-in-law.

"I was okay with this at first until I actually saw them. They look very, very young. They’re all between 19-28 & they’re extremely slim. I look much older than all of them. That made me feel pretty uncomfortable," she explained.

But the real problem arose when the bride allowed her younger sisters to choose the bridesmaid dress style since the woman was unavailable to attend the appointment.

"The girls chose this sexy, silky satin dress that looks very very tight on their bodies. Which on them looks fantastic as they are young with younger bodies but on me, it will look terrible. I just know it will," she said.

READ MORE: Bride Hires Security in Case Her Parents Try to Crash Her Wedding

She then asked the bride if she could choose a different dress that she would feel more comfortable in as long as it was the same color and fabric as the first dress.

"My friend was annoyed and said her sisters chose the dress themselves and already purchased it. It’s done," the woman shared.

"We went back and forth for several hours, I was trying to make her understand my point. I will be the oldest one there, everyone’s going to be looking at me and comparing me to her younger, slimmer sisters, I don’t want that kind of attention," she continued.

She noted that the bride tried to point out that the groomsmen are all between 40-50 years old and her sister-in-law is actually 47, which is older than the woman.

However, the woman said that the sister-in-law "just looks good for her age."

After some discussion, the woman thought that she and the bride had come to an agreement on the dress until the bride left her a "nasty" voicemail.

"She told me to get the dress or I can’t be part of it anymore. I’m adding too much stress to her wedding over 'stupid insecurities' and that her family isn’t there to see me or to see what I’m wearing or how I fit into a dress," she revealed.

The woman decided to remove herself from the wedding party.

"I feel she could’ve said it nicer than she did, she was very nasty towards me. I also feel she’s not being sensitive. I decided to remove myself as a bridesmaid since she won’t be flexible," she said.

Some Reddit commenters were on the bride's side.

"You're the one making this all about weight and yourself, or in your words 'young vs old body type.' 40s isn't old, they're skinny, your fat, probably. Also discrediting your SIL's unseen work as 'just' looks good' is dismissive at best," one person commented.

"It's a bridesmaid dress, chill out. You haven't even tried it on and you're already making assumptions. She shouldn't have to adjust and coordinate with you on a whole new dress 'cause of your insecurities," another person agreed.

On the other hand, some people sympathized with the woman.

"Everyone telling you to put aside your anxiety and insecurities must be lucky enough to have never felt that way about themselves. I would think that the bride would care very much that her wedding party all be comfortable and look and feel their best, but maybe that's just me," one person wrote.

"The wedding is NOT just about the bride and groom and about their love. It is also about sharing this joyous occasion with loved ones. Sharing does not mean making said loved ones deeply uncomfortable, wishing they could be somewhere else!" another person agreed.