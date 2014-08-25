When Julia Louis-Dreyfus went up to receive the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, she got just a little distracted -- by Bryan Cranston running up and making out with her.

But before you think this is just about the most random thing to ever go down, the two had been joking earlier in the night about sharing a makeout sesh while Cranston guest-starred on 'Seinfeld.' And since Dreyfus claimed she couldn't remember making out with him, it looked like the 'Breaking Bad' star had to get a little payback -- one that included jamming his tongue down her throat in front of an entire crowd of celebs.