45-Year-Old Entrepreneur Spends $2 Million a Year to Achieve Body of 18-Year-Old

A multi-millionaire is spending a jaw-dropping amount of money each year to remain youthful.

Bryan Johnson spends around $2 million each year to achieve the body of an 18-year-old.

The 45-year-old says his daily routine of bio hacks has given him the heart of a 37-year-old, skin of a 28-year-old and fitness level of a teen.

"What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable," the entrepreneur told Bloomberg News.

He hopes to have all his major organs — including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis and rectum — functioning as if he were in his late teens.

Johnson noted he was overweight, depressed and nearly suicidal due to stress and being overworked before participating in his somewhat extreme regime.

Johnson, who partakes in a daily workout routine, told the outlet he has 30 doctors who oversee his progress.

He endures a strict vegan diet, daily exercise and makes sure that he goes to bed at the same time every single night.

The eccentric man also wears blue light-blocking glasses each evening for two hours, and undergoes monthly medical procedures, including ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies and blood tests.

He weighs himself daily and at night hooks up to a machine that monitors his number of nighttime erections.

"I treat athletes and Hollywood celebrities, and no one is pushing the envelope as much as Bryan," Jeff Toll, an internist, told Bloomberg News.

Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old physician hired by Johnson, said his goal is to prove that a human being can reduce the medical age of each of their organs by 25 percent.

"There is no person in the world who is 45 chronologically but 35 in every organ. If we can eventually prove clinically and statistically that Bryan has made that change, then it will be such a large effect size that it will have to be causative of the intervention and beyond what’s genetically possible," he told Bloomberg News.