BTS Goes Down In History as Group is Featured in School Textbook

BTS is known for making history through breaking records and their music, however, they reached a new level of notoriety.

TikTok user @Hawks.Bitvh made the discovery while studying and shared her findings on the video platform.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appear in a photo and paragraph in the history textbook, “A GLOBAL HISTORY, World in the Making: Second Edition.” They are featured in the music portion of the “1989-current” section of the book.

The photo featured in the textbook is of the members from 2021 when they were at a speaking engagement with the United Nations. The caption read in part, "The group had both imitators and hundreds more young individuals aspiring to join it... In 2021, BTS cemented its global reputation with a performance connected to the 2021 opening United Nations General Assembly."

If you're interested in reading the textbook for yourself or purchasing a copy, it is available on Amazon, retailing between $43 and $64.99.

"Our predictions were true. next will be psychology books 😭," one viewer wrote. Another added, "BTS is crucial to world history."

The consensus among the comments section of the post was that ARMY would rip out the page to proudly display. According to viewers, the only issue wrong with the book is the fact that the image featured doesn't show all seven members.

Earlier this year, the group was able to beat their own Guinness World Record for the most streamed group on Spotify. In April 2021, they officially took the title when they beat out Coldplay for the title and currently have over 32 billion streams on the platform. Most recently, it was discovered that BTS has been able to chart a song on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2017.

Re-live their United Nations performance, below.