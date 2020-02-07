BTS is headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon very soon.

The group's appearance was confirmed by host Jimmy Fallon in a special announcement Thursday (February 6). Though he didn't share the exact date we can expect RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin and J-Hope to grace our screens, he did say it's going to be "unlike any other Tonight Show" he's ever done.

"We've got very exciting news. We have a very special show coming up. It's unlike any other Tonight Show we've ever done. Our guest will be global sensation BTS," he said before asking for their loyal AMRY's help.

"If you're a BTS fan and there's a question you've always want to ask the band, we're going to give you that chance," Fallon explained. "So send in your questions. We'll read them all and who knows we might as BTS your question."

The show is currently taking questions on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS.

Check out the BTS announcement in the video, below:

Within minutes, fans shared their questions on social media — and these are our faves:

This is the second time BTS will appear on The Tonight Show. They also visited the show back in 2018 and partook in the "Fortnite Dance Challenge" and performed "I'm Fine."