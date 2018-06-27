Is Another BTS Remix on the Way? Steve Aoki Teases New Version of ‘The Truth Untold’

South Korean music superstars BTS' new studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, is undoubtedly one of 2018's most exciting releases. It's been weeks since release, but fans can expect even more to come from the record.

On Wednesday (June 27), DJ and producer Steve Aoki revealed that he has worked on another remix for the chart-topping music group, this time for his and the group's emotionally charged collaboration track, "The Truth Untold."

"So proud of the success of our song #TheTruthUntold that I had to start working on a remix that I can play in my sets. So far it sounds amazing. Can’t wait for u all to hear it. Debuting sooooon," Aoki teased on Twitter this morning.

"The Truth Untold" marks Aoki's second collaboration with BTS, whose 2017 hit single "MIC Drop" the DJ remixed last year to much success. This month, Aoki took home the Best Dance Track award for "MIC Drop (Remix)" at the Radio Disney Music Awards.

"The Truth Untold" is also a favorite song for Armys, BTS' fan base, who voted the track No. 3 on PopCrush's ranking of the group's entire discography earlier this June.