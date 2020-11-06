BTS member Suga is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery.

On Friday (November 6), Big Hit Entertainment released a statement about Suga's surgery and recovery via Weverse. Management revealed that he underwent surgery on November 3 to "suture the ruptured joint and labia in the left shoulder area."

Suga has had shoulder problems for the last eight years and experts believed that this was the best option. "As many fans know, Suga has struggled with shoulder health problems for a long time," the statement read. "Suga's shoulder abnormality was caused by an injury [sustained] before his debut, and after a personal accident in 2012, he was diagnosed with a dislocation of the humerus of the shoulder in 2013. Since then, shoulder pain has persisted."

Big Hit revealed that Suga was not able to raise his arm in the air and suffered from pain in his daily life. The pain was becoming more frequent and would come on suddenly.

"In addition, Suga decided it was important to maintain a healthy state in fulfilling his military service obligations and for the singer's activities that will continue after military service, so after a long agony with us, we decided on surgery," they explained.

The surgery was a success and he will now rest to recover fully. However, he will not be able to participate in most of the upcoming official BTS appearances and activities.

"I know all the worries, concerns and regrets of fans," Suga said. "Please think of it as a time to prepare to meet you in a healthier shape, and even if I leave for a while, please wait."