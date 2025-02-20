Fast Food Giant Is Fast-Tracking Its Revamp of Thousands of Stores

The modernization of some 3,000 Burger King restaurants is going as planned after hundreds of restaurants were shuttered over the last couple of years.

In fact, what's being called Royal Reset 2.0 is ahead of schedule. According to the Restaurant Drive website, the company hopes to finish the remodeling before 2028 while it sells franchises under the new standards.

It's time for Home of the Whopper to modernize if it wants to compete profitably.

We’ve initiated work to begin refranchising select locations in 2025, two years ahead of our original plan, and expect to accelerate refranchising efforts in 2026 and beyond.

One of the companies that owns Burger King and Popeyes, Restaurant Brands International (RBI). bought the other company that owned Burger King franchises around the country. This way, everything is cohesive, and standards remain consistent across the United States.

Combining both parent companies was called Reclaim the Flame. According to Restaurant Drive, RBI completed a $1 billion sale of the Burger King franchises owned by the Carrol Restaurant Group, so now it's all under one roof.

Burger King has been shuttering restaurants for years, and it looks like that part of reclaiming the flame is finished.

According to Smart News, only the Burger King locations that were performing well and meeting profitable standards are getting upgraded.

A total of 3,000 Burger Kings will soon have a new, modern look and feel.

These updates include technological enhancements, kitchen improvements, and physical renovations designed to elevate the customer experience. Innovations such as three-lane drive-thru's and advanced delivery systems not only address modern consumer preferences but also position Burger King as a competitive player in the fast-food industry.

It's all about competing with McDonald's, Wendy's, Five Guys, and Shake Shack.

