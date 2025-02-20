Are You Getting One of the 60 New Barnes and Noble Stores This Year?

Raise your hand if you're all about literally touching a book, holding it, admiring it on your bookshelf, flipping the pages, and even enjoying that new book smell. Or maybe you loved taking advantage of used bookstores to save some money, landfill space, and trees.

My hand is up! I've never read a book on a Kindle or any other tablet and never will.

It's understandable that reading books on tablets took off, even forcing many bookstores around the country to shutter. Thankfully, that's changing.

While shopping for your favorite, the local bookstore is the best.

However, Barnes and Noble is a favorite place with children's toys, gifts galore, plenty of comfy seating to veg out, enjoy lectures and readings, and grab an iced latte at the cafe.

They've made it an experience so what a thrill that the opening of new stores continues in 2025.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers Getty Images loading...

According to the Fast Company website, Barnes and Noble opened 57 stores around the country last year. This year, they're topping that number to 60 new stores.

In fact, the company opened more stores last year than it did between 2009 and 2019.

Now, it's going to top that record in 2025.

Are you getting a new one?

[Barnes & Noble] is experiencing strong sales in its existing stores and has been opening many new stores after more than 15 years of declining store numbers. [The company] is enjoying a period of tremendous growth as the strategy to hand control of each bookstore to its local booksellers has proven so successful.

A new flagship store is planned for the swanky, charming Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, according to Fast Company, 17 states will see new stores open this year.

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Washington State

Barnes and Noble partly credits #BookTok on TikTok for the rejuvenation of physical books.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil