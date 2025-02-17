Why Did Trump Ban Julianne Moore’s Children’s Book About a Girl With Freckles?

Wait, didn't Donald Trump JUST say that book bans are a hoax? Yes, he did, according to Yahoo! News, but of course, with your own ears and eyes, you know he did as well, even though Trump continues censorship of all kinds, including books.

The latest is the sweet, semi-autobiographical children's book Freckleface Strawberry by award-winning actress Julianne Moore about a 7-year-old girl with freckles. She's embarrassed by them and struggles while comparing herself to other girls without freckles until she learns to embrace them.

It was released nearly 20 years ago, in 2007. According to Rolling Stone Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress is absolutely shocked that such an innocent book would be banned.

It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump Administration from schools run by the Department of Defense. It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.

According to the Pen America Instagram post, the Department of Defense school system serves some 67,000 students, and Julianne was one of them once upon a time, graduating from the Frankfurt American High School in Frankfurt, Germany.

It has since closed.

I grew up with a father who is a Vietnam veteran and spent his career in the #USArmy. I could not be prouder of him and his service to our country. It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [DoD Education Activity] school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own.

So why is Freckleface Strawberry banned? According to Rolling Stone, the Department of Defense won't' say why it's one of many targeted by Trump.

According to USA Today, although we're all seeing, hearing, and reading it with our own eyes, Trump's fierce aim at DEI in measures includes terminating initiatives in the federal government, placing DEI employees on paid administrative leave, and the impending removal of DEI from the military.

