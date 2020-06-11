As one user on Twitter so eloquently worded it, the celebs are at it again!

Aaron Paul, Kesha, Kristen Bell, Bethany Joy Lenz, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Justin Theroux and more famous faces have joined together for the #ITakeResponsibility campaign, which aims "to stand up for our Black friends and family in America."

A new two-minute black and white PSA sees a collection of stars saying "I take responsibility..." for the times they did not speak out against racism, before vowing to take action going forward.

"I take responsibility," Julianne Moore says. "Black people are being slaughtered in the street, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters."

"Our friends, our family," Piper Perabo adds. "We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough."

"I will no longer allow an unchecked moment," Stanley Tucci says. “I will no longer allow racist, hurtful words, jokes or stereotypes, no matter how big or small, to be uttered in my presence.”

"I will not turn a blind eye," Sarah Paulson continues. "Going for a job should not be a death sentence. Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence."

Check out the star-studded video for yourself, below:

Though the PSA was meant to inspire white people to call out racism and support black lives, the video did not go over well on Twitter. Many were quick to mock the over-the-top and cringeworthy video...

...while some even compared it to Gal Gadot's out-of-touch "Imagine" mashup.

Hey, at least they didn't sing...