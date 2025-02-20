Why the Proposed FDA Ban on 4 Major Cold/Allergy Meds is in Trouble

Thank goodness for pharmacies around the country taking matters into their own hands.

According to the BioPharma Dive website, Trump's move—or should I say Elon Musk's move—to drastically reduce the Federal Drug Administration will have a devastating, far-reaching impact on your health.

Trump has already fired tens of thousands of government employees, including the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health.

Now, the FDA is under fire.

The Trump administration’s move to reduce the FDA’s workforce could imperil important work on devices and food safety, as well as risk the agency’s ability to grow its expertise in new fields.

According to the Fierce BioTech website, the negative repercussions for the drug and device industries, food safety oversight, and medicine safety are in peril.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW WITH THE PROPOSED FDA BAN ON FOUR MAJOR COLD/ALLERGY MEDS

According to the Federal Drug Administration, they all contain phenylephrine, which doesn't work when taken orally, yet it's the main ingredient.

This is a proposed order. Only a final order will affect what products can be marketed. The proposed order is based on effectiveness concerns, not on safety concerns.

Last November, the FDA proposed banning Nyquil, Sudafed, Benadryl, Mucinex, and any over-the-counter oral medication with phenylephrine, but it's not official yet.

With the FDA influx after major firings from Trump (or Musk), pharmacies are yanking the big four and off-brands.

If your pharmacy is one of them, here are some alternatives, according to the Seattle Times.

Over-the-counter nasal sprays or saline sprays

Saline irrigation devices

Pseudoephedrine

Oral antihistamines

Of course, your pharmacist can help you out, too.