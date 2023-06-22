‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper Reveals Why She Stopped ‘Talking About Sex so Explicitly’

Wildly popular podcast host Alex Cooper explained why she has shifted away from "talking about sex so explicitly" and broadening the topics on her show.

"The pandemic hit and … I think I could feel I wanted to shift the content, the "Call Her Daddy" host explained Tuesday (June 20) at the "Art of the Interview" panel at Spotify Beach in the South of France.

The 28-year-old noted that she wanted to branch out and explore a wide range of topics on her show instead of relying on sexual talk.

"I was talking about sex every single week and listen, I love sex. But there is more to me than just being cute and hot and wanting to have and flirt with boys. There is more to me" she said, according to Page Six.

"I was a Division 1 athlete, I went to college, I studied film and communications," she continued. "There was more I wanted to discuss."

READ MORE: 5 Wild Revelations From Cole Sprouse’s 'Call Her Daddy’ Interview

During the height of the pandemic, Cooper "took a risk" by having conversations that dealt with mental health, a topic that is near and dear to her.

"My mother is a therapist, so I’m very interested in mental health," she stated. "And you guys have to understand when I started this, I was talking about sex so explicitly that to admit that I was in therapy meant that I was in my feels, that was not cool for me to admit."

Initially "nervous" about discussing mental health and being vulnerable with her "Daddy Gang", she found that her listeners embraced the new format.

"Every single person was like, 'Thank you, thank you for actually showing that it’s not all rainbows and perfect and sex and hotness. You actually can have other layers to you,'" she added.