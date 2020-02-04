Calvin Harris’ Nude Photos Allegedly Leak Online

Calvin Harris' nude photos were leaked online, but are they real?

This week, fans woke up to the "This Is What You Came For" hitmaker trending online, however, it wasn't for a reason anyone was expecting. No, he didn't release a new track or do something to get him canceled. Instead, there's a very NSFW image that began circulating on the internet and fans believe it's the famed DJ.

Though we can't see his face in the blurry picture, people pointed out that there are some obvious signs that it's Harris, including beauty marks on his chest, his beard and his lips. However, other fans are questioning if the photos are even legitimate particularly because of the size of Harris' alleged member.

As of right now, the 36-year-old has neither confirmed or denied the legitimacy of the photos or the leak, but that hasn't stopped Twitter users from sharing their reactions.

Harris is the latest star to join the long list of celebrities who have fallen victim to nude photo leaks over the years. Most recently, actress Bella Thorne chose to share her own nudes to regain power over hackers that tried to blackmail her. In 2019, Iggy Azalea also had private photos of a GQ photoshoot posted online.