Word to the wise: When Lena Dunham appears on your talk show, no man is safe.

The Girls creator, who's never withheld her opinion publicly, played "Plead the Fifth" on Wednesday night's (October 10) episode of Watch What Happens Live, and answered everything from who she thinks is Taylor Swift's very worst ex-boyfriend to which man is the biggest misogynist in Hollywood.

"My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?” Dunham said frankly.

And after calling Daniel Tosh the biggest misogynist in Hollywood (honestly, no arguments there...), Dunham gave Swift a ton of credit for finally coming forth with her political convictions earlier this week after years of staying silent on the state of the American government.

"She felt it was time for her to talk about politics, and I never judged her for considering that a private domain, but I think she chose a really, really powerful time to speak out and I’m so moved and honored to be her friend," Dunham said.

Check out the clip above for more, including a tale of some serious drama on the Girls set.