Never Pack Anything Camouflage When Traveling to These Countries

How do you pack for a vacation? Like most of us, we pack what we think we need, what we must have, and for what we hope to do.

Are there dress codes we need to contend with like restaurants that require a jacket or insist on a bathing suit cover-up? Research is our friend, especially when it comes to traveling outside of the United States.

So here's a tip for you. If any of your go-to items or must-have favorites are camo or military-style in anyway, according to the Life Well Cruised website you will most likely receive a stiff fine or worse from local law enforcement if you're donning them in any way in these countries.

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

Jamaica

Nigeria

Oman

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

South Africa

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

According to the Escape website, it's illegal to wear or carry anything camouflage at some of these most favorite holiday hotspots. They're banned for one or both of these two main reasons:

Camo garments and items are associated with rebels or terrorist organizations.

Only military are allowed so as not to confuse military members with civilians.

According to Reader's Digest, this means leave it all at home including those backpacks, sunglasses, and handbags, as well as swimsuits and shoes that have a military look.

If you happen to be taking a cruise that will land you in any of these countries, you can wear your favorite camo items on the ship, just not when you debark.

